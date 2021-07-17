Billie Eilish is still ‘very embarrassed’ over the resurfaced video and other insensitive remarks.

Billie Eilish is still dealing with the fallout from making inappropriate comments on the internet a few years ago. Despite apologizing for her conduct, the pop artist acknowledged she still has issues with how she acted.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Eilish discussed the abuse she suffered after a video of her speaking in a stereotypical Asian accent was resurfaced.

She told the publication, “I stated so many things then that I utterly disagree with now, or think the opposite thing.”

“The strangest thing about the internet is that nothing ever goes away. Every interview I gave when I was 15 is still available online, and I think about it all the time.”

While Eilish claims to have matured since uttering those offensive comments, she admits that the internet has made it impossible for her to move on.

“It’s strange how the rest of the world can see and reminisce about every detail of your existence. She explained, “It’s really strange.”

“The internet brings up stuff from everyone’s history, and I’m like, ‘Don’t you guys realize how embarrassed and ashamed everyone is about their past?’ Do you not consider the possibility that you are humiliated by your history, and that everyone else is as well?’

This isn’t the first time Eilish has struggled with online hostility. To safeguard her mental health, the singer told “BBC Breakfast” in 2020 that she had stopped reading the Instagram comment area.

“Right now, it’s like lot worse than it’s ever been….

I mean, it’s absurd that I’ve even read any of the comments thus far. She explained, “I should have stopped a long time ago.”

“The issue is that I’ve always wanted to be in touch with my followers and, like, keep communicating to them, and people have ruined it for me. As well as for them. They’ve destroyed it for them, which is a bummer. I still attempt to like or comment on fan posts.”