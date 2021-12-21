Billie Eilish is praised by a porn star for her criticism of adult films.

Randy Spears, a former adult actor, agreed with Billie Eilish’s statements on pornography and commended her for speaking out about it.

“Billie has a lot of guts to come out and say what she thinks about such a controversial topic. I think it’s fantastic “According to TMZ on Monday, the 60-year-old former entertainer said.

Spears admitted that pornography harms the brain, particularly in young children.

“Our brains don’t have the capacity to digest [hardcore porn]when we’re that young,” he explained. “Who in their right mind wants their seven-year-old to be watching a woman with seven men? It’s truly heinous behavior.” Spears went on to say that if a person’s brain is still developing and they have limited experience with real-life situations, such adult stuff can easily harm them.

The remarks come a week after Eilish admitted that she began watching porn when she was 11 years old and that it had harmed her brain. On Dec. 13, the musician, who just turned 21, said on “The Howard Stern Show” that “porn is a shame.” “To be honest, I used to watch a lot of porn. I began watching porn when I was about 11 years old “Last week, she told Stern. “I believe it completely damaged my brain, and I am heartbroken that I was exposed to so much porn.” She stated that she had sleep paralysis as a result of watching violent pornography. Furthermore, when she became an adult and had sex, she did not quit doing things that were not good for her since she believed it was expected of her.

“I’m so outraged that pornography is so popular, and I’m so angry with myself for thinking it was acceptable,” she said. “The way vaginas appear in porn is f—king insane. That’s not how vaginal tissue looks. That is not how women’s bodies look. That is not how we arrive.” Spears and Eilish aren’t the only ones who have admitted to watching porn when they were younger. Last week, Brad Salzman, head of the New York Sexual Addiction Center, told the New York Post that minors watching porn is not uncommon.

Salzman chastised parents for failing to pay attention to their children, resulting in their exposure to pornographic content, which has a long-term impact on their lives.

Eilish’s latest music video, “Male Fantasy,” was released on December 6th.