Billie Eilish claims that the COVID-19 vaccine saved her life.

Billie Eilish said that she contracted COVID-19 in August and that she “would have perished” if the vaccine hadn’t saved her life.

Eilish, 19, said she was unwell for about two months and is still suffering from the disease’s side effects during an interview on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show.”

“I didn’t die, and I wasn’t going to die, but that doesn’t change the fact that I was miserable. It was a disaster “Stern was informed by Eilish. “I’m still experiencing side affects. I had been unwell for about two months.” When Stern inquired if this happened after she was vaccinated, Eilish responded yes and continued, “This was after I was vaccinated.” “I want to be clear that I’m fine because of the vaccine. Because it was so awful, I believe I would have died if I hadn’t been vaccinated.” After that, the “Lovely” singer clarified what she meant when she mentioned her infection was terrible. “”When I say it was bad, I mean it was horrible,” she explained, adding, “But in the grand scheme of things, it wasn’t bad.” Do you get what I’m saying? You feel f—-ing awful when you’re sick.” She then complimented vaccine efficiency, claiming that vaccination had prevented her friends and family from contracting the infection. “The vaccine is f—king wonderful,” Eilish said. “It spared Finneas from getting it, it saved my parents from getting it, and it saved my friends from getting it.” The singer’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, is a regular musical collaborator.

The adolescent singer has long been a proponent of the flu vaccine, and in an interview with Vanity Fair, she advised her fans to get the shot if they haven’t already.

“Dude, it’s the vaccine. Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes I strongly advise you to be vaccinated if you haven’t already.” With a laugh, she replied, “It’s not only for you, you selfish bit-h.” “It’s for everyone in your immediate vicinity.” Take care of those who are close to you.” Eilish, along with numerous other celebrities, signed a UNICEF open letter imploring world leaders to contribute coronavirus vaccines to countries in desperate need, according to PEOPLE.

“The pandemic will not be finished until it is over everywhere,” the letter concluded, “and that requires distributing vaccines to every country as soon and equitably as feasible.”