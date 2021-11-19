Billie Eilish and ‘Sexiest Man’ Paul Rudd to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episodes in December.

Billie Eilish will be presenting “Saturday Night Live” for the first time. On December 11, she will host the show, while Paul Rudd, awarded “People’s Sexiest Man Alive,” will host for the fifth time on December 18.

On the same day, Eilish will perform as a musical guest on the NBC sketch comedy show.

On Thursday, the 19-year-old “Happier Than Ever” singer turned to Instagram to share the good news. “AHHHHHH!!! I’M PERFORMING AND HOSTING ON SNL!!! @nbcsnl on December 11th!! CRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA Then we’ll meet!! “she penned

The star will be appearing on the show for the second time. She previously defied gravity on Saturday Night Live in 2019 when she sang “Bad Guy” with a revolving stage. She also performed an acoustic version of “I Love You” with Finneas, her brother and frequent collaborator. She brought fans behind the scenes after her well-received performance and described how she pulled off the prank with the help of the SNL staff.

Eilish has a lot on her plate this year. In March, she won Record of the Year at the Grammys, and in the summer, she released “Happier Than Ever,” her second studio album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

This year, Eilish debuted blonde hair, which complemented her modern Marilyn Monroe-inspired costume at the Met Gala. She also made history as the youngest ever co-chair of the annual glitzy affair.

On Dec. 18, Rudd will wrap up his year as host of Saturday Night Live, with artist Charli XCX as the musical guest.

He has a role in the upcoming film “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which will hit theaters on Friday. He also starred alongside Will Ferrell, Kathryn Hahn, and Casey Wilson in “The Shrink Next Door.” The show is presently available to watch on Apple TV+.

The fifth studio album of English pop artist Charli XCX, “Crash,” is set to be released in March 2022.

Simu Liu, star of “Kim’s Convenience” and “Shang-Chi” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will host “SNL” this Saturday. According to Variety, rapper Saweetie will perform as a musical guest on the evening.