Billie Eilish and Finneas release an acoustic live version of their song “Your Power.”

Billie Eilish shared an acoustic live rendition of her song “Your Power” with her brother Finneas on Instagram on Sunday.

The stunning performance comes from the 19-year-old singer’s upcoming music album, “Happier Than Ever,” which will be released on July 30.

Eilish and her 23-year-old brother can be seen in the video seated side by side on two stools in a simple room with brown drapes and a chandelier. The video starts with a gradual zoom in on the duo performing, then cuts to Eilish.

In the comments area, fans applauded the singer for her performance. “YOUR VOICE COMES FROM HEAVEN,” one fan said, while another wrote, “Billie hasn’t changed.. she’s better than ever!” “Sexy as hell.”

The entire version of the song was posted the same day on YouTube. Kyle Goldberg directed the video, which was edited by Austin Prahl. Keith Wright, Dominique Falcone, and Sydney Emery created the stunning set.

“Your Power,” the music track, was first released in April.

The singer said at the time that “Your Power” is one of her favorite songs she’s “ever written.”

She commented on Instagram, “I feel really vulnerable putting this one out because I hold it so close to my heart.” “This is about a wide range of circumstances that we’ve all seen or experienced. I hope this serves as a catalyst for change. “Make an effort not to abuse your power.”

The musician has been seen wearing large clothing on numerous occasions. She modeled for a lingerie line in May and was featured on the cover of Vogue after the music track was published in April.

“I saw a photo of myself on the cover of Vogue [from]a few years ago with large, massive oversize clothes [next to the latest Vogue cover],” she says. In June, she told Rolling Stone, “The caption was like, ‘That’s called growth.'” “I see their point of view, but at the same time, I’m thinking, ‘No, that’s not OK.’ I’m not this anymore, and I didn’t need to change.’

In February, the singer released “Billie Eilish: The World Is a Little Blurry,” a documentary about her life on Apple TV+. “What Do You Want from Me?” is a new documentary that will include Eilish.