Billie Eilish accuses the entertainment industry of making her “less confident” over time.

Despite earning seven Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish, a young musician, has admitted that she is no longer as secure as she was in her early career “due of the entertainment world.”

The 19-year-old singer made a virtual appearance on September 16’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” to discuss her concert video, “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles.” She stated on the show that the rigors of the profession have affected her ways as an artist.

Barrymore, a longtime fan of the “Bad Guy” singer, praised Eilish’s ability to stay true to herself, highlighting a scene in the documentary in which the singer finished a concert despite injuring her ankle.

“People don’t know how to be so honest most of the time,” Barrymore said. What’s the best way to just state it like it is? “How did you figure that out?”

The singer discussed how the media has influenced her over the years, from being “free-spirited” to being “less confident.” In the interview, Eilish said, “You know, I’ve always been really strong-willed and honest, which I believe is both a benefit and a disadvantage.”

“But the weird thing is that as I’ve gotten older, I’ve become less confidence, and it’s almost made me…’

Because I’ve seen it. I watched the documentary again a few weeks ago. It made me cry because it reminded me of how free-spirited and open-minded I was. After then, it’s as if the media pulls it away from you. And it’s not enjoyable right now,” she said, eventually becoming teary-eyed.

The emcee of the show seemed to understand the young singer’s situation and said, “I know.”

“Believe me, I understand…

and I have great faith in you because you’re aware of the difficulty even when you’re struggling,” Barrymore remarked.

Barrymore also asked Eilish why, as indicated in the documentary, she has a problem with the word “fans.”

“I believe the reason it was so strange to me was that one moment I was a fan and then suddenly I was looked at as this like higher up, even when I was 14,” the “Ocean Eyes” singer explained.

"It was very strange because I was like, 'I am not even anyone,'" she continued. I just compose songs for these youngsters who make me feel like I'm on top of the world.