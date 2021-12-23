Billboard’s World Albums Chart is dominated by K-pop groups.

Billboard’s World Albums chart for the week ending December 25 featured eight Korean groups.

Ateez, a fourth-generation boyband, tops the chart with their repackaged EP “Zero: Fever Epilogue,” which is presently at No. 1. “Zero: Fever Epilogue” is also their second album to chart on the Billboard 200, which lists the top 200 albums in the United States each week.

This week, two songs from the EP charted on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. “The Real” returned to the chart at No. 6, while “Turbulence” debuted at No. 9.

NCT127, a multi-national boyband, is at No. 2 with “Sticker,” which has already spent 13 weeks on the World Albums Chart, making it the only K-pop album of 2021 to do so this week.

a female group BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7” is at No. 4, “BE” is at No. 6, “Map Of The Soul: Persona” is at No. 14, and “Love Yourself: Tear” is at No. 15. TWICE’s “Formula Of Love: 0+T=

The mini album “Attacca” by SEVENTEEN is at No. 8.

It includes seven songs, including “2 MINUS 1,” which was co-written and sung by Joshua and Vernon, as well as contributions from Woozi, the group’s rapper, songwriter, and producer.

TXT, a member of BTS’s Hybe Entertainment label, also charted with two albums. Their first Japanese EP, “Chaotic Wonderland,” is at No. 9, while their most recent studio album, “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE,” is at No. 12 for the 29th week in a row. Billboard previously named “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” the longest-charting K-pop album of 2021 on the Billboard 200.

Though they haven’t released new music as a group, Blackpink’s “The Album,” which was published in 2020, is at No. 11, followed by Itzy’s “Crazy In Love,” which is at No. 12.

Meanwhile, Itzy’s first 400 million views for a song video have been achieved. “Wannabe” passed the 500 million play mark on YouTube on Tuesday, one year and nine months after its debut on the social media platform on March 9, 2020.