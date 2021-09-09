Billboard’s World Albums Chart is dominated by BTS, Blackpink, Stray Kids, and TXT.

BTS, Blackpink, Stray Kids, and TXT are four of the greatest names in K-pop who charted high this week on Billboard’s World Albums chart.

BTS continues to rule the charts, as if their tremendous record sales and several trophies aren’t enough. This week, the septet has seven albums in the top 15 of Billboard’s World Albums Chart. “BE” was at No. 5, “BTS, the Best” was at No. 6, “Love Yourself: Answer” was at No. 8, “Map of the Soul: Persona” was at No. 11, “Love Yourself: Her” was at No. 13, and “Skool Luv Affair” was at No. 14.

TXT, a fourth-generation boyband, kept their album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” at No. 1 for the 14th week on the chart.

According to Soompi, this won them the record of longest-charting K-pop album of 2021 on Billboard’s World Albums chart.

After BTS and Blackpink, “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” remained at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 this week, becoming the third K-pop artist to have an album reign for 11 weeks.

This week, the song was No. 3 on Billboard’s Tastemaker Albums chart and No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Current Album sales chart. “LO$ER=LO ER,” TXT’s most recent single, debuted at No. 12 on the World Digital Song Sales chart.

Big Hit Music, which also manages BTS, is in charge of TXT. Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai are the members of the group.

TXT has already won Rookie of the Year, Golden Disc Awards, and the Melon Music Award in 2019, despite only being in the industry for two years.

This week, the five-piece group also charted at No. 23 on Billboard’s Artist 100 chart.

For a total of 48 weeks, Stray Kids’ latest studio album, “NOEASY,” remained at No. 7, while Blackpink’s “The Album” remained at No. 9 on Billboard’s World Albums chart.