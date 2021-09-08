Billboard’s Song Of The Summer 2021 is BTS’ “Butter.”

After spending more than ten weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, BTS’ “Butter” has been named Billboard’s Song of the Summer for 2021.

The Songs of the Summer chart was dominated by “Butter,” an uplifting take on the cool vibes of summer that has been at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks and counting.

It beat out Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” which is the summer’s second most popular song, followed by Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” which came in third, and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” which came in fourth. The Weekend and Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” peaked at No. 5 in the meanwhile.

The song “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” by Lil Nas X came in at No. 6, followed by Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” at No. 7. The No. 8 song was Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” which also features Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and Bruno Mars’ collaboration with Silk Sonic and Anderson. “Leave the Door Open,” by Anderson.Paak, reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. Finally, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” landed at No. 10.

According to Billboard, the Songs of the Summer chart ranks the top 20 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 based on weekly streaming, airplay, and sales from Memorial Day to Labor Day (June 12 to Sept. 11 this year).

When the remixed version of the song was released on Aug. 27, Billboard omitted to include the contribution of “Butter” contributor Megan Thee Stallion in catapulting the single back to No. 1.

BTS fans, collectively known as “ARMY,” began flooding social media with postings celebrating the American rapper’s contribution to the blockbuster hit’s popularity, causing the hashtag “Megan” to trend on Twitter shortly after.

“Even though Megan was not officially credited on the Hot 100 chart (since the OG/remixes received greater consumption), she was credited on the Big Hit Music and BTS accounts. Thank you very much. “@theestallion,” wrote an admirer.

Many internet users praised the group’s faithful followers for their initiative.

“Jason D*rulo got that savage love #1 repeak using the bts feature and he didn’t even thank them once,” one of them explained, “but butter og version repeaked and bts still mentioned megan and their gratitude to her on every tweet about their #1.” “bts are certainly a class act.”

Billboard eventually credited Stallion with bringing “Butter” back to No. 1.

“BTS’s ‘Butter’ reclaims the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Brief News from Washington Newsday.