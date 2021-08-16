Billboard 200 Albums Chart: Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Remains At No. 1.

Billie Eilish’s music album “Happier Than Ever,” which was released on July 30, has remained at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart for the second week.

By the end of August 12, the album had sold 85,000 equivalent album units in the United States, a 64 percent decrease from the first week.

After Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” “Happier Than Ever” became the second album of 2021 to hold the No. 1 place for two weeks in a row. Wallen’s album was released on January 23 and spent ten weeks at the top of the charts.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour,” which debuted at No. 1 but has since been bumped to No. 2 with 61,000 equivalent album units, came in first before Eilish.

The equivalent album units on the Billboard 200 list are calculated using a variety of metrics, including streaming equivalent albums (SEA), track equivalent albums (TEA), and unit sales.

Each unit represents one of the following activities: the sale of 10 individual tracks from an album, the sale of a complete album, the sale of 1,250 paid/subscription units, or the sale of 3,750 ad-supported units.

Last month, the 19-year-old singer posted on Instagram about her next album, saying, “This is my favorite thing I’ve ever done and I’m so happy, terrified, and EAGER for you to hear it.” I’m not sure what to say. I’ve never felt more passionate about a project than I do about this one. I hope you feel the same way I do.”

Prior to the release of her album, the singer explained what she hoped her listeners would take away from it.

In July, Eilish told Vevo, “The main thing that I would hope is for people to hear what I say and then go, ‘Oh, God, I don’t know that I didn’t know that I didn’t know that I didn’t know that I didn’t know that I didn’t know that I didn’t know that I didn’t know that I didn’t know that I didn’t know that I didn’t know that I didn’t know that I didn’ “But this is how I feel,” the singer continued, “and maybe make a change in their life that makes them happier.”

Eilish is now making a new documentary called “What Do You Want from Me?” that will be released next year. The documentary will focus on the singer’s personal life as well as her career in the music industry.