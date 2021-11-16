Bill Murray’s Epic Reaction To His Sexiest Man Alive Title Is Shared By Paul Rudd.

Bill Murray, Paul Rudd’s co-star in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” was not delighted with his Sexiest Man Alive title.

While chatting to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the 52-year-old actor revealed Murray’s dramatic reaction to being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive this year.

“He just laughed at how many times I’m going to have to answer a question about it,” Rudd said of his 71-year-old co-star. “He wanted he could watch every single answer.” “It’s taking place right now. Right in front of our eyes.” Rudd also revealed that his wife, Julie Yaeger, was as surprised as he was and “laughed” when she learned of his new honor.

Rudd revealed more information about his wife’s reaction in an interview with People, which he described as “really nice.”

The star of “Clueless” described her as “stunned.” “But, as you know, she was quite gracious about it. ‘Oh, they got it right,’ she added after some giggling and amazement. And that was a very nice touch. She wasn’t telling the truth, but what else could she say?” Former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Alicia Silverstone, among others, congratulated Rudd on being crowned Sexiest Man Alive. Rudd and Aniston collaborated on “Friends” as well as two films, “The Object of My Affection” (1998 romantic comedy) and “Wanderlust” (2012). “This makes me ecstatic. Paul Rudd is officially the Sexiest Man Alive, as we’ve always knew!” According to ET, Aniston shared on her Instagram Story before releasing a clip from Rudd’s photoshoot.

“It’s just that they’re excellent friends. They’re being extremely nice “Rudd expressed his gratitude for the praises he received.

Murray, Rudd joked, should have gotten the title because he was “wonderful” to work with. He was also ecstatic to be a part of the sequel to the original “Ghostbusters” film.

“It’s a fantastic experience to be a part of it all. “I, like everyone else, grew up watching this movie, and it’s impossible not to enjoy it when you’re there in the flesh, seeing all this material around you, with the props and the guys,” Rudd remarked of filming “Ghostbusters.”” “In such a beautiful, cool way, it becomes a part of my existence. It’s still hard for me to believe it’s true.” The film “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” will be released in theaters on Friday.