Bill Murray Confirms Appearance In Marvel Film ‘Ant-Man 3’, Says He’ll Only Do It Once

Actor Bill Murray has announced that he will appear in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” but only once, as he is not a fan of superhero films.

The 71-year-old actor revealed that he will appear in a Marvel film in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine on Tuesday, without revealing the title of the film or the director, but implying that it will be directed by Peyton Reed, who is currently filming the third installment of the “Ant-Man” franchise.

Murray told the newspaper, “You know, I recently made a Marvel movie.” “I’m not going to tell you, so don’t worry. In any event, several people were perplexed as to why I chose such a project “”, stated the actor.

Murray went on to explain why he chose to join the “Ant-Man” franchise.

“But the thing was apparent for me: I got to know the director – and truly loved him,” the star of “Lost in Translation” confessed. Murray remarked, “He was witty, humble, everything you want from a director.”

Murray also lauded Reed for his sports comedy film “Bring It On,” which came out in 2000. However, the actor added that “as an actor, I’m not interested in these massive comic book adaptations.” The actor claims he accepted the assignment because he feels Reed is a “nice man” and he wants to work on a Marvel film, but he says he won’t do it again.

He remarked, “I’ve mostly had a very decent knack for avoiding the unpleasantness of this industry.” “Most good artists, fortunately, are also good people. At least, that’s how it is for myself and my buddies “The actor came to an end.

While Murray has acknowledged that he is working on a Marvel film, the company has yet to confirm this.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a comic fantasy film. The film will be released on November 19th. He’ll also appear in “Asteroid City,” a romantic comedy drama that will premiere next year.

On July 28, 2023, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will be released.