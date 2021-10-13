Bill Kenwright, the chairman of Everton Football Club, has made a major payment to Gary Stevens’ stem cell donor campaign.

Gary’s four-year-old son, Jack, is still in critical need of a bone marrow transplant after suffering a relapse after treatment for juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia, a rare blood illness that affects children.

On Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of fans flocked to Goodison Park to be swabbed and register as potential lifesavers with DKMS, a blood cancer charity.

Potential donors had to be between the ages of 17 and 55 and in excellent health, therefore Blues chairman Mr Kenwright offered a substantial personal donation to help cover the cost of processing the swabs, which can be found at www.dkms.org.uk/jack.

It’s far from the first time the Blues chairman has stepped in to help a worthy cause.

After his charity walk from John O’Groats to Lands End last year, he contributed £140,000 to Speedo Mick.

He was instrumental in the club committing £200,000 to Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery’s cancer battle, as well as assisting the child in leading his beloved Black Cats out at Goodison Park.

He offered a personal donation of more than £1 million to save Bury FC but was turned down by the Premier League. Last year, he and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri agreed to match the amount donated by Everton season ticket holders to Everton in the Community as part of the lockdown refund process – a sum that added just under £800,000 to the annual figure and allowed the charity to continue to deliver more than 40 programs.

The club declined to comment on the latest gift, although Gary Stevens thanked Everton supporters directly for their support last weekend.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who came out to Goodison Park over the weekend,” he stated.

“The outpouring of support for our family has been reassuring, and we appreciate all of the comments and offers of assistance.

“The crowd at Goodison was incredible.”

Fans waited in line to join the donor list all day Saturday and all day Sunday after the final performance of ‘If You Know Your History’ at Goodison Park.

After that, it was time to raise awareness of the dire need for donors.