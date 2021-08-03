Bill and Melinda Gates have finalized their divorce just three months after announcing their separation.

Bill and Melinda Gates have finalized their divorce three months after announcing their separation.

On Monday, a judge signed their divorce papers. Because of the $148 billion money at stake, many people feared their divorce would take years. However, this was not the case.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, part of their divorce arrangement included neither party paying spousal support to the other. Other aspects of their divorce settlement were not made public.

Following their divorce, Melinda has no plans to change her name. After 27 years of marriage, the couple announced their divorce in May. In January of 1994, the pair married. Jennifer is 25 years old, Rory is 22 years old, and Phoebe is 18 years old. They have three children together: Jennifer is 25 years old, Rory is 22 years old, and Phoebe is 18 years old.

“We have made the choice to end our marriage after much contemplation and effort on our relationship,” the couple stated in a joint statement at the time. “Over the previous 27 years, we have raised three amazing children and established a foundation that works around the world to ensure that everyone can have a healthy and productive life.”

“We continue to believe in that objective and will continue to work together at the foundation,” the statement added, “but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next part of our lives.” “As we begin to navigate this new existence, we ask for space and privacy for our family.”

Bill and Melinda had a pre-nuptial agreement. They requested that the court divide their debts and liabilities, as well as their real and personal possessions, according to the terms of their separation agreement.

Ayesha Vardag of the United Kingdom, who rose to prominence after representing German paper heiress Katrin Radmacher in her divorce from investment banker Nicolas Granatino, questioned the couple’s split.

“How come they are parting up when they have so much money that they could easily arrange to never see each other again?” Vardag told the newspaper, “That is the fundamental question.” “It’s intriguing; it makes you question whether there’s anything else going on, like a potential reputational crisis.”

Their breakup, according to an unnamed insider, wasn’t all that surprising. Long before they called it quits, their marriage was said to be on the rocks.

“It’s been many years of conflicting perspectives on the world, the foundation, and life in general, and those differences are starting to pile up. They are both older and have a unique perspective on life. Brief News from Washington Newsday.