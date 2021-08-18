Bikini-Clad Teresa Giudice Shows Off Her ‘Happiness’ On Instagram With Shirtless Boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

Teresa Giudice and her boyfriend Luis Ruelas enjoyed some time in the sun while on a weekend excursion to Long Island.

The 49-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star used Instagram on Tuesday to show off her “bliss” with her 46-year-old beau while on a yacht in Southampton, Long Island, New York.

Giudice was wearing an orange two-piece bikini in the photographs, while her shirtless lover was wearing a pair of striped black and white shorts. Wearing huge sunglasses, the couple was seen posing on the front deck of the luxury ride.

In the caption, the reality star said, “Happiness is about generating your own waves.”

Ruelas also shared a snapshot from their vacation on Instagram, which showed the two of them standing on the beach in Sag Harbor just before boarding the yacht.

Joe Giudice’s ex-wife wore an orange bikini top with a pair of patterned shorts in the snapshot released by the businessman. She also donned a wide-brimmed hat instead of sunglasses to shield herself from the sun’s rays when the photo was taken.

Ruelas captioned his post, “In my eyes, you are the most beautiful and tender person in the world [red heart emoji].”

The photos of Giudice and Ruelas were greeted with a barrage of supportive responses from their admirers, who were overjoyed to see them spending quality time together.

“It makes me happy to see you happy. One person wrote, “Wonderful pair.”

Another fan said, “I’m so thrilled she’s found a great guy like you.”

A third person remarked, “Beautiful memories for the beautiful couple.”

The couple’s weekend escape comes after they appeared all loved up at a charity event in New York last week, where they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

The couple attended a softball game at Maimonides Park between the New Jersey Housewives and the Maimonides All Stars to benefit the Maimonides Medical Center.

Ruelas wowed his girlfriend and the fans throughout the game when he smacked a home run. On the same day, Giudice shared a video of her boyfriend’s outstanding performance on Instagram.