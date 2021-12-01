Big Wan, a rising Milwaukee rapper, was shot and killed at the age of 19.

He was 19 years old at the time.

According to a police complaint, Wan was shot around 9:05 a.m. Friday on a residential block in Milwaukee.

His death was considered a homicide, and they were looking for a suspect.

Wan was at home with his mother and grandmother when the shooting occurred, according to Hilda Alayeto, a close family acquaintance. When shooting erupted in their home, he was said to be in a bedroom upstairs. Big Wan was shot multiple times by the culprit, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the news of Wan’s death, numerous of his pals paid respect to the late rapper.

Wan was a kind guy, according to Alayeto, who was great friends with his mother, Rosemary Gonzalez.

“He enjoyed making people laugh and smile,” she explained. “Dawan was a sweetheart. He always gives you a hug to make sure you’re okay. He resembled a large teddy bear.” “He was the type of young boy who could come in the grown people’s club and perform and rock the whole club,” Wan’s manager Bagzz said of the rapper, comparing him to The Notorious B.I.G. “When you’re making music, everything can get a little tense, and he’d come in and relax everyone up. He was so humble. He had an uncanny ability to pick up on everything and never disagreed. He was attentive. He was only concerned with making it “Added he.

Wan died mere months after being featured in a profile of Milwaukee’s up-and-coming street rappers. Wan is characterized as the city’s best “s—t talker” by Pitchfork, who writes, “He’s behind some of the most enjoyable rap in a city that has no shortage of it right now.” Wan was one of two dozen people accused by the United States Attorney’s Office in Milwaukee last year for their suspected ties to the drug-trafficking gang Buffum Meinecke Boys. He was accused with distributing, selling, and dispensing a controlled substance. The rapper pleaded guilty and received a sentence that included time served as well as three years of supervised release.