Big Hit Music: BTS’s ‘Butter’ Has No Copyright Issues

Big Hit Music has denied any copyright violations in connection with BTS’ breakout hit “Butter” amid plagiarism allegations.

The record label issued a statement on Thursday in response to the claims that have swept the internet in recent days.

“It has been established that ‘Butter’ is free of copyright concerns.’

According to Soompi, Big Hit Music, BTS’ management business, claimed, “It is a song that was finished and released after following a process of checking with all songwriters that there are no difficulties with the song, and there are also no issues currently surrounding the song’s rights.”

The controversy arose after Luca Debonaire, a Dutch DJ and composer, posted the chorus of his March 2020 tune “You Got Me Down” on his personal social media website. Sebastian Garcia, according to Debonaire, sold him the topline or melody of the song in 2019.

Garcia is listed as one of the songwriters of the song “Butter,” according to The Korea Herald.

Garcia’s use of the same topline in both songs sparked immediate worries of possible copyright issues.

Big Hit Music, on the other hand, issued a statement denying the rumors and clarifying that the musical rights of “Butter” remained with it.

“However, we are aware of the assertion that there is a copyright issue, but even if that is the case, the musical rights remain with ‘Butter,’” Big Hit Music stated.

Netizens pointed out the strong similarity between the soundtracks of the 1992 Konami game “Monster in My Pocket” and “Butter” earlier this week.

Netizens stated that the music “Towering Catastrophe” for the Nintendo game’s fourth stage sounded just like “Butter.”

In response to the controversy, Kozo Nakamura, the songwriter of “Monster in My Pocket,” said on his blog that he was astonished by netizens’ reactions to the song. Despite knowing BTS, Nakamura claimed that he had never heard of “Butter.” He just found out about it after reading an essay connecting the song to this work, he claims.

While the beats of the two tracks were nearly identical, Nakamura explained that “Butter” was not a sample of “Towering Catastrophe.”

The song “Butter” is presently at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It remained at the top of the chart for seven weeks before being dethroned by BTS’ following single, “Permission to Dance.”