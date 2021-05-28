Big Ed Calls Liz ‘F*cked Up in the Head’ on ’90 Day Fiancé’ Fans React to a Leaked Phone Call

Big Ed, star of 90 Day Fiancé, has given fans even another reason to loathe him when a leaked phone call between him and Liz, star of The Single Life, began circulating on social media. Ed hurls verbal abuse at Liz and gaslights her for nearly four minutes on the call, which is disturbing to say the least. Fans are now more justified than ever in their disdain for the TLC singer.

Liz and Big Ed met on the set of ‘The Single Life.’

Big Ed, the star of 90 Day Fiancé, returned to the TLC franchise for the spinoff The Single Life. Ed and other 90 Day Fiancé stars were featured in the show as they attempted to re-enter the dating pool.

Ed, as usual, met a woman much younger than him, though she was at least a year or two older than Rose. Liz, 28, and Ed, 55, met in a restaurant where Liz works and where Ed is a regular. Most sane people would object to coming on to a member of the service sector, but Ed went ahead and did it anyway.

Early on in the episode, Liz voiced anxiety about the age gap between herself and Ed.

“However, with the whole age factor or something, it does scare me. Liz informed the creators, “Like all those things that happened with, like, Rose would come up again.”

“Liz is incredible. Liz is one of my favorite people. I’d like for her to like me. And this is the first date I’ve had since my relationship with Rose [Vega] ended,” Ed explained.

In a leaked call from ’90 Day Fiancé,’ Big Ed says horrible things to Liz.

Despite the couple’s optimism, a leaked phone call between Ed and Liz implies the marriage is over — which isn’t surprising given the way the 90 Day Fiancé star reacted to Liz.

… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.