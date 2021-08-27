Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, defends her daughter amid backlash over her 128-carat Tiffany diamond.

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, defended her daughter after she was chastised for wearing a 128-carat Tiffany Yellow Diamond. The jewel was acquired during the colonial era in South Africa and purchased by Tiffany & Co. in 1878.

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z wore the diamond at Tiffany & Co.’s “About Love” campaign, making her the fourth woman and the first Black woman to do so. The irony of a notable Black artist wearing a jewel mined from her own land during the colonial era drew the attention of internet users, with many pointing out her appearance with the Tiffany Yellow Diamond.

One Twitter user remarked, “The fact that Beyonce can make BLACK IS KING, with all its small cosplay in continental African imagery, and still rep blood diamonds.”

“Tiffany’s dressed Beyonce in a diamond—‘discovered’ in a colonial mine in Kimberly in 1877—that no black woman has ever worn before in a commercial with a never-ever-before-seen Basquiat and then offered $2 million in scholarships & internships to HBCUs,” wrote Zoe Tsamudzi, a writer and researcher.

TheGrio, a black news outlet, subsequently shared a screenshot of Tsamudzi’s tweet, underlining the controversy over Beyonce’s item. Tina Knowles, Beyonce’s mother, expressed her displeasure with the post, writing, “How many of you socially aware campaigners possess diamonds?” Yes, I agree! Guess where you went to try to figure out where the diamond came from? Almost certainly not!”

“So when you guys get engaged, you’re going to put on a sterling silver band instead of a diamond. And you should look into where it originated from, how it got there, and why you added it. Check out the calls for the leather that you find strange because it was created in another country to be banned and not to buy diamonds because you’re a good person!!” she stated.

Beyonce has yet to respond to the backlash. Lady Gaga, meanwhile, wore the Tiffany Yellow Diamond to the 2019 Academy Awards. Audrey Hepburn wore it to advertise “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” in 1961.

Tiffany & Co. promised to provide a large sum to HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) if the jewel was purchased.