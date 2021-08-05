Beyonce wishes Meghan Markle a happy birthday and shares a throwback photo.

Meghan Markle received a tremendous birthday shout-out from Beyonce for her 40th birthday. On Wednesday, Queen Bey paid respect to Meghan by sharing a childhood photo of her on her website, along with good wishes for the “Suits” actress.

The caption stated, “Happy Birthday Meghan Markle.” Meghan was dressed in a blue outfit with a matching flower headband in the photo.

This isn’t the first time Beyonce has expressed her love for Meghan. She and her husband Jay-Z accepted their prize for Best International Group via video message at the 2019 Brit Awards, recreating their music video for “APES.” They posed in front of a regal photo of Meghan wearing a sparkling crown and beautiful pearls, rather than in front of Leonardo Da Vinci’s famed painting “Mona Lisa.”

In July of that year, Beyonce and Meghan met in London for the premiere of the remake of “The Lion King.” Beyonce was caught on the red carpet hugging the Duchess of Sussex and calling her “My Princess” at the occasion.

According to ET, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry discussed parenthood on the red carpet at the moment. According to the site, Jay-Z provided the then-new mom and dad parenting advice during the big meet-and-greet, stating, “The best advise I can give you: always find some time for yourself.”

Beyonce shared a photo from the same event on her website in March, right after her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey became a worldwide sensation.

Meghan, thank you for your bravery and leadership,” she wrote. “You have strengthened and motivated us all.”

Meghan’s bombshell remarks about her life in the United Kingdom before stepping aside from her royal duties in 2020 prompted Beyonce’s letter. During the conversation, Meghan spoke to Oprah about the bigotry and loneliness she had felt inside Buckingham Palace, as well as how the royal family had done little to protect her from the British press’s insults.