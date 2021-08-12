Beyoncé Discusses Home-Raised Honey Bees.

Beyoncé has disclosed that she is constructing a hemp and honey farm in her backyard. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for its September issue, the 39-year-old singer discussed her love for bees.

“I went from overindulgences to establishing positive rituals borrowing from prior generations and putting my own spin on things,” the singer said of her time in quarantine. On my last tour, I discovered CBD and experienced its pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties.”

The singer went on to say that it helped her with her “restless evenings and stress” caused by her inability to fall asleep.

“I discovered honey has medicinal effects that benefit both me and my children,” she continued. “Now I’m constructing a hemp and honey farm. I even have beehives on my roof! And I’m overjoyed that my daughters will be able to learn from my rituals.”

The artist did not specify if the honey farm will be built in Miami, Bel Air, or New Orleans. The singer, on the other hand, was sighted in the Hamptons with her husband Jay-Z and their children.

Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir are the couple’s three children.

Beyoncé also discussed the pressures that women face as the breadwinners of their families. She said, “I suppose like many women, I’ve felt the strain of being the backbone of my family and my company and didn’t understand how much it takes a toll on my emotional and physical well-being.” “I haven’t always put myself first,” she admitted.

The singer also revealed that she suffers from “insomnia” as a result of touring for more than half of her life. She also complained about how dancing in heels tore her muscles, as well as hair and skin dyes and sprays.

On the work front, the singer was recently seen in the film “Ivy Park Rodeo,” which was released on August 5. On August 1, she released a documentary titled “Beyonce & Jay-Z: Power Love.” Jay-Z, her husband and the world’s first hip-hop billionaire, is featured in the documentary, as the title suggests.