Beyonce Addresses The Pressures She Faced As A Young Black Singer

Beyonce talked about how she dealt with the challenges of being a young Black star. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer discussed her upcoming 40th birthday, previous obstacles, and future goals.

Beyonce reflected on her early days as a vocalist and how the struggles she encountered as a young Black artist pushed her to become better at her craft as she spoke about what the past two decades had taught her. She also shared how one verse from James’ Epistle had inspired her to constantly put in the effort and be willing to improve.

She told the magazine, “I didn’t speak much as a child since I was an introvert.” “I spent a lot of time in my thoughts, imagining things. Those shy years of silence have now become a source of gratitude for me. Being shy taught me empathy and enabled me to connect with and relate to others. I’m no longer bashful, but I doubt I’d dream as big as I do now if it hadn’t been for those difficult years in my head.”

“At the age of seven, I started competing in dancing and singing competitions. I felt safe when I was on stage. I was frequently the only Black female in the room, and it was then that I realized I needed to dance and sing twice as hard. If I wanted to win, I needed stage presence, wit, and charm,” she added.

Beyonce also announced her plans to pursue chances outside of the music industry, noting that going against the flow is difficult, but she’s willing to give it a shot.

“It feels incredibly wonderful to be a small part of some of the long-overdue shifts taking place in the world,” she told the outlet. “I want to keep working to correct fundamental inequalities. I want to keep turning these industries on their heads. She went on to say, “I aim to start enterprises outside of music.”

The singer also said that she has been in the studio for a year and a half, which is when her fans may expect new music. “It still excites me as much as it did when I was nine years old after 31 years. Yes, the music is on its way!” she exclaimed.