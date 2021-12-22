Beverly Johnson, Chris Noth’s ex, filed a restraining order against him, claiming he threatened to ‘kill’ her.

As the actor’s alleged history of sexual assault continues to make news, the restraining order issued by his ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson against him has resurfaced.

From 1990 to 1995, the model, now 69, dated Noth, now 67. According to court documents acquired by Page Six, she filed a temporary restraining order against him in August 1995, requesting that he stay 500 yards away from her, her daughter Anansa Sims, and their dog.

Johnson said that Noth punched her in the chest and ribs, damaging her ribs and causing breathing problems, according to the records. She reportedly alleged that the actor attacked and damaged her face and body, requiring medical attention.

Johnson went on to say that on July 27, 1995, Noth “made numerous threats” on her life. She said that the “Sex and the City” star called her “up to 25 times” in a single day, threatening to “kill” her and damage her face. According to the doctors, he reportedly threatened to “kill” her dog.

She also requested that the judge issue an order requiring Noth to “Make no phone calls to anyone threatening me. Refraining from slandering my good name and character.” The judge granted the temporary restraining order. In October 1995, the order was made permanent by a mutual restraining order.

Noth’s lawyer revealed to Us Weekly on Tuesday that the ex-couple had agreed to mutual restraining orders.

According to a representative for Johnson, the deal was in place until 2017.

Johnson allegedly punched Noth in the face during the premiere of “Carlito’s Way” at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York in 1993, according to a representative for the actor.

They agreed not to “touch, molest, attack, strike, threaten, sexually assault, beat, telephone, or disrupt the serenity of the other” and to stay at least 500 yards away from each other and any family members. The judge also prohibited the ex-couples from making any disparaging remarks about one another.

After three women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against the “And Just Like That” star, Johnson’s previous claims resurfaced.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with two women about their claimed encounters with the “Law & Order” veteran, who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012. Noth allegedly raped a woman in his New York City residence in 2004, according to a woman who went by the alias Zoe. The second woman, who used the alias Lily, claimed he assaulted her at his home. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.