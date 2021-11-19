Between ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Uncharted,’ Tom Holland only took a 3-day break.

While working on two highly anticipated films, “Uncharted” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland opened out about his hectic work schedule.

The 25-year-old actor claimed that he finished filming “Uncharted” in Berlin, Germany, and only took three days off before starting filming “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in Atlanta, Georgia.

Holland stated that he had no idea how “fortunate” he was to be playing Spider-role Man’s in “Uncharted” because he didn’t have to perform all of the stunts himself.

“I never realized how lucky I am that Spider-Man wears a mask,” he told GQ on Wednesday. “When he’s bouncing about and leaping from buildings, that’s all CG.”

The British actor also discussed his time on “Uncharted,” stating that the picture “completely broke” him. “It’s just me in a Henley and cargo pants in Uncharted,” he told the outlet. “That movie completely shattered me.” “I was going to the gym in the morning thinking, ‘Oh, my God, I’ve must have torn something in my leg,’ and the guys were like, ‘You haven’t, you’re just weary and you’re getting older,'” Holland said of his workout routine to stay fit for the roles.

The actor also discussed his love life and the drawbacks of celebrity.

One of the disadvantages of celebrity, according to Holland, is that the individual loses control of their private. “A moment that you think is between two individuals who deeply love one other is suddenly shared with the entire world,” he added.

In July, the actor was seen kissing his “Spider-Man” co-star Zendaya. Many followers shared images of their intimate moment on Twitter after they were released by a news site.

Holland commented on the photographs, saying, “Because I already share so much of my life with the world, I’ve always been firm about keeping my personal life private. We felt as if our privacy had been violated.” On the work front, “Uncharted” will be released on February 18, 2022, while “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released on December 17, 2022.