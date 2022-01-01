Betty White Has Passed Away: The Hollywood Icon Passes Away Two Weeks Before Her 100th Birthday.

Betty White, a Hollywood legend, has passed away. She was 99 years old at the time.

The actress, who played Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls” for seven seasons, died “peacefully in her sleep” at her home in Los Angeles on Friday morning, less than three weeks before her 100th birthday, according to her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas.

“I assumed Betty would live forever, even though she was set to become 100,” Witjas said on Friday. “I’ll miss her dearly, as will the animal world, which she adored.” Betty never seemed to be afraid of dying since she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden. She was certain she’d see him again.” On Jan. 17, the iconic actress would celebrate her 100th birthday.

“I consider myself really fortunate to be in such good health and to be in such good shape at my age. It’s incredible,” White said in a cover story interview with People ahead of her centennial year, adding that she inherited her mother’s optimism.

White discussed mortality and aging with New York Times columnist Frank Bruni in a TimesTalks session in 2012. According to the actress, aging is “nothing” complicated, and she attributes her cheerful attitude toward dying to her mother.

She said, “My mother had a lovely approach to death.” “‘It’s the one secret we don’t know,’ she explained. So anytime we lost someone very close and dear to us, she would always say, ‘Well, now he knows the truth.’ It seemed to lift the curse.” “I have no fear of death,” she continued, laughing, “but I’m as happy as a lark to stay around as long as I can.” People editor-in-chief Dan Wakeford said in a statement that the news of White’s death had left the publication “truly heartbroken.” Wakeford continued, “We are thrilled that she recently chose to partner with People to highlight her incredible life and career.”

Social media was also flooded with tributes to White.

“The world seemed to have changed. She excelled at going against the grain. She managed to get very elderly, but not quite old enough. Betty, we’ll miss you. “Now you know the secret,” Ryan Reynolds tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock, who co-starred in “The Proposal” with White and Reynolds, is giving herself time to grieve.

“I don’t drink vodka… but tonight, on, I will.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.