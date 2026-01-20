Berlin Film Festival Reveals 2026 Competition Lineup Featuring Cannes Rejects

The Berlin International Film Festival has unveiled the films selected for the 76th edition of its prestigious Competition, running from February 12 to 22, 2026. Under the artistic direction of Tricia Tuttle, this year’s festival will showcase 22 films, competing for the coveted Golden and Silver Bears.

The lineup is diverse, featuring a mix of established directors, debutants, and previously rejected titles from other major film festivals. Notable films include the animated feature “A New Dawn” by Yoshitoshi Shinomiya, a documentary, and several films that failed to make it at Cannes or Venice, giving them a second chance for recognition in Berlin.

Noteworthy Films and Directors

Karim Aïnouz, a regular at Cannes and recipient of the Un Certain Regard Prize for “The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão,” returns with “Rosebush Pruning,” a remake of Bertolucci’s “Fists in the Pocket.” The film stars Elle Fanning and Pamela Anderson and had been passed over at Cannes the previous year. Similarly, Austrian filmmaker Markus Schleinzer, whose debut film “Michael” competed at Cannes, presents his new work “Rose.” Set in the 17th century, the film explores paranoia in a Protestant village and stars Sandra Hüller.

Other notable films making their Berlinale debut after being rejected by Cannes include “My Wife Cries” by Angela Schanelec, “Yellow Letters” by İlker Çatak, and “Soumsoum” by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun. These films, now poised for recognition in Berlin, showcase a range of genres and themes, from intimate dramas to exploration of socio-political issues.

The competition also includes “At the Sea” by Kornél Mundruczó, featuring Amy Adams as a woman adjusting to life after rehab, and Lance Hammer’s “Queen at Sea,” a family drama about dementia, starring Juliette Binoche.

Additionally, the festival will feature “Josephine” by Beth de Araújo, one of the standout films from Sundance. Starring Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan, “Josephine” tackles the emotional aftermath faced by parents whose child witnesses a traumatic event.

Overall, the Berlin Film Festival promises an exciting competition, with films that tackle pressing contemporary issues and explore diverse narratives, setting the stage for what will undoubtedly be a memorable edition.