Berlin Film Festival Announces 2026 Competition Lineup, Features Major Talent

The 2026 Berlin Film Festival has unveiled its eagerly anticipated Competition and Perspectives selections, featuring 22 films vying for top honors in the main Competition section. As the prestigious festival prepares for its 76th edition, a slate of high-profile filmmakers and actors will showcase their work, with several major world premieres slated for the event.

World Premieres and Star-Studded Lineup

Among the standout titles in the Competition are Kornél Mundruczó’s At The Sea, a deeply personal drama starring Amy Adams, and Hanna Bergholm’s psychological thriller Nightborn, which delves into the terrifying unraveling of a couple’s idyllic life in the forest. Mundruczó, known for his masterful storytelling, brings a poignant tale of recovery and trauma, with Adams portraying a woman confronting her past after rehab.

Another highly anticipated film in the lineup is Rosebush Pruning, directed by Karim Aïnouz, which explores complex relationships against a backdrop of intense personal conflict. The festival will also feature world premieres from filmmakers like Alain Gomis, Anke Blondé, and Leyla Bouzid, offering a diverse range of stories from across the globe.

Several renowned actors are set to appear in Competition films, including Brett Goldstein, Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan, and Juliette Binoche. Alongside these familiar faces, new and emerging talents such as Riley Keough, Elle Fanning, and Rupert Grint will make their mark on the festival stage. With such a rich blend of talent, the 2026 Berlinale promises to be a star-studded affair.

Perspectives Section Highlights

In addition to the Competition films, the Perspectives section has also garnered attention, showcasing 13 films, including 11 world premieres. One of the key titles is Animol, the directorial debut from Ashley Walters, which offers a gripping exploration of animal instincts in a human context. Another standout is A Prayer For The Dying, a co-production featuring Johnny Flynn and John C. Reilly, which tackles themes of death and redemption.

Festival director Tricia Tuttle, in her remarks, emphasized the importance of preserving the theatrical experience, urging the industry to continue supporting independent cinema. “We must all work together to ensure that filmmakers can still reach audiences and that cinema culture retains its breadth,” Tuttle remarked, echoing concerns about the future of cinematic art.

As the festival draws near, it will run from February 12 to 22, with the European Film Market taking place from February 12 to 18. Notable figures, such as German filmmaker Wim Wenders, will preside over the competition jury, further elevating the festival’s prestige.

The 2026 Berlinale promises to be a dynamic platform for innovative filmmaking, with a strong emphasis on diversity and global perspectives. Whether through high-profile world premieres or breakthrough works from emerging voices, the festival is set to celebrate the art of cinema and its power to bring communities together.