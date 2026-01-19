Berlin Film Festival 2026 to Open with Shahrbanoo Sadat’s ‘No Good Men’

The Berlin Film Festival 2026 will kick off with the world premiere of Afghan director Shahrbanoo Sadat’s latest feature, No Good Men. The film will be screened as a Berlinale Special Gala on Thursday, February 12, at the prestigious Berlinale Palast.

A Powerful Political Story

Described by festival director Tricia Tuttle as “one of the most exciting voices in world cinema,” Sadat’s new work is expected to build on the acclaim of her previous features. No Good Men highlights the struggles of Afghan women, weaving a political narrative with moments of romance and humor.

“That it is based on real events, and the director risked so much to get this film made, makes No Good Men even more meaningful as our Opening Gala of the 76th Berlinale,” Tuttle added.

The film follows Naru, the only female camerawoman at Kabul TV, who has grown cynical, convinced that there are no good men left in Afghanistan. However, her perspective begins to change when she is paired with reporter Qodrat on a dangerous assignment, just before the Taliban’s return to power.

Sadat, reflecting on the personal nature of her work, said, “Growing up in Afghanistan’s deeply patriarchal society, I believed there were no good men – until I found out another reality exists. I hope this film offers young women hope and young men an example.”

International Co-production and Release Details

No Good Men is a collaborative effort, co-produced by Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, and Afghanistan. Key production companies involved include Adomeit Film, La Fabrica Nocturna Cinéma, Motlys, Amerikafilm, and Wolf Pictures.

The film, shot across multiple locations in Germany, has received support from several German public funding bodies, including MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg-Schleswig-Holstein, the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF), and Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, among others. It is set to be released in Germany on August 27, 2026.

Sadat, an Iranian-born Afghan filmmaker, gained international attention with her debut feature Wolf And Sheep (2016), which won the top prize in the Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes, and the follow-up The Orphanage (2019), also showcased at Cannes. Both films have solidified her reputation as a key voice in contemporary Afghan cinema.

As the festival approaches, additional sections of the Berlinale, including Panorama, Generation, and Forum, have been announced, with the full competition lineup to be unveiled on February 3, 2026.