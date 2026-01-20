Berlin Film Festival 2026 Competition Lineup Announced

The Berlin International Film Festival has revealed its 2026 competition lineup, with festival director Tricia Tuttle leading a press conference that unveils the highly anticipated titles. The announcement, made at 10:45am CET (9:45am GMT), has been live-streamed across the festival’s social media platforms, providing a front-row seat for fans and industry insiders alike.

As the clock ticks down to the festival’s February 12-22 run, the competition strand has been bolstered by a wide array of films that promise to shape the cinematic landscape. Joining Tuttle in presenting the list were Jacqueline Lyanga and Michael Stütz, co-directors of film programming, who helped finalize the selection for this year’s event.

Opening Film and Key Competition Titles

Among the exciting highlights is the festival’s opening film, No Good Men, directed by Shahrbanoo Sadat. The film, which will receive its world premiere at the festival, sets the tone for what promises to be a compelling selection of films. In addition to the competition titles, the festival also unveiled films in other sections such as Panorama, Forum, and Generation.

This year’s Berlinale promises to be one of the most dynamic yet, as the competition jury will be led by renowned German filmmaker Wim Wenders. His role as head of the jury adds a layer of prestige to the already highly anticipated event, drawing attention to the rich diversity of cinematic voices showcased in Berlin.

Screenings will also take place during the concurrent European Film Market, scheduled for February 12-18, creating an invaluable opportunity for industry professionals to engage with new content and potential buyers.

As always, the Berlin Film Festival remains a key player in the global film festival circuit, providing a platform for both established filmmakers and emerging talents. The full lineup will be continuously updated on the festival’s website as new announcements are made in the coming days.