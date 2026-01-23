Bentley Supersports Thrills in New Film Featuring Travis Pastrana

Bentley’s latest release, the Supersports, may have already sold out with all 500 units snapped up before its official release, but enthusiasts can still get a taste of the luxury supercar in action thanks to a newly unveiled short film. Titled Supersports: FULL SEND, the film showcases the car’s dynamic performance, driven by extreme sports legend Travis Pastrana.

Performance and Precision Behind the Wheel

The thrilling film takes place on Bentley’s own “Dream Factory” campus in Crewe, England, where Pastrana, known for his high-octane stunts in rally racing, NASCAR, and motocross, puts the Supersports through its paces. The car’s performance is nothing short of spectacular, powered by 666 PS and rear-wheel drive. Its advanced aerodynamics and chassis package ensure a seamless combination of luxury and precision on the track.

Pasadena worked closely with Bentley’s engineers in September to enhance the car’s agility for the film shoot. One key modification was the addition of a hydraulic handbrake mounted next to the steering wheel. This feature allows Pastrana to lock the rear axle instantly, enabling precise drifting and cornering control. The integration of the handbrake with the car’s control systems ensures that power is immediately reinstated once it is released, keeping the car’s performance smooth and consistent even during intense maneuvers.

Pastrana, while accustomed to performing stunts in various vehicles, expressed his surprise at how agile and responsive the Supersports was. “I knew it had a lot of power, but I didn’t expect it to be this nimble and fun to drive,” he said. “I’ve never driven a production-based car to film something of this magnitude without modified steering or a clutch, but the Supersports exceeded all my expectations. It’s the perfect blend of luxury and performance.”

While all 500 units of the Bentley Supersports have already been reserved, the short film offers fans the chance to experience the car’s high-performance features and thrilling capabilities, showcasing just what makes this supercar a standout in the luxury automotive world.