Benitez will have to address Ronaldo’s predicament in Man United’s match against Everton.

Rafa Benitez may feel “at home” at Goodison Park, but he’ll be looking to take all three points at Old Trafford – or, at the at least, annoy Manchester United fans.

Everton are 13/2 to win at Old Trafford with Grosvenor Sport, while Man United are 12/25 and a draw is 13/4.

After continuing his stellar goalscoring record on Wednesday, Tom Phillips of The Inside Track predicts Cristiano Ronaldo will be a nuisance for Benitez’s team.

In all competitions, the Toffees have won three of their past five matches, with each victory coming in the Premier League.

Benitez’s side won against Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Norwich City, but lost in the league away at Aston Villa and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side QPR.

Meanwhile, United has managed to return to winning ways following back-to-back setbacks, including a shock loss at home to Aston Villa just days after being knocked out of the EFL Cup by West Ham.

However, their victory over Villarreal would have improved dressing room confidence, especially when Ronaldo came to the rescue once more.

Cristiano Ronaldo is 11/10 to score at any time. Both teams to score and Man United to win – 23/10 Total cards under 2.5 – 19/10

Stats for the team

Everton has had two total bookings in half of their matches (under 2.5 total cards is 19/10), while United has had 3.5 total bookings in half of their matches (under 3.5 total cards is 8/11).

Everton average 10.625 total corners per game, while United have only had three games this season under 10 total corners in all competitions (above 9.5 total corners is 1/2).

Player to keep an eye on

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a strong comeback to Old Trafford. With five goals in as many games across all competitions, the forward has made an immediate impact.

In their Champions League match against Villarreal, he scored the game-winning goal. “The summary has come to an end.”