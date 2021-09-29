Ben Stiller Reveals Jake Gyllenhaal Was Almost Cast In Owen Wilson’s Role For ‘Zoolander’ 20th Anniversary.

Ben Stiller, the director of “Zoolander,” discusses how Jake Gyllenhaal was almost cast as Hansel instead of Owen Wilson in the cult film.

On the 20th anniversary of the comedy film, the 55-year-old actor-director disclosed that Gyllenhaal was almost confirmed for the role due to Wilson’s other commitments.

The actor remembers Gyllenhaal’s audition performance. Stiller told Esquire Tuesday, “The only one I remember well was a young Jake Gyllenhaal playing this wide-eyed rendition of Hansel that was incredibly amusing.”

Stiller went on to say, “Andy Dick was intended to play Mugatu.” Will Ferrell was finally cast in the role. Even so, he conceded that imagining anyone else in the part is now impossible.

In 2001, two weeks after the 9/11 events in the United States, “Zoolander” was released. The film was not well received at the box office, yet it went on to become a cult favorite.

In 2016, a sequel, “Zoolander 2,” was released. Stiller, who also played the central character Derek Zoolander, directed both films.

“It was such a difficult time with comedy,” Stiller’s wife, Christine Taylor, who portrayed Matilda in the film, remarked. In the moment, laughing may seem like a good idea, but the truth is that they weren’t prepared.”

Taylor also mentioned how they were able to get a PG-13 rating for their film instead of an R.

“Ben went to the rating board and said, ‘Listen, would I ever put my wife in something questionable?’” she explained.

Stiller and Taylor married in the year 2000 and have two children, Ella Olivia and Quinlin Dempsey.

Stiller was last seen in the film “Locked Down,” which came out on January 14th. He is presently an executive producer on the television show “High Desert.”

Since 2016, Taylor has been a regular on the TV show “Search Party.” She appeared in the sitcom “iCarly” recently.