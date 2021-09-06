Ben Shepherd of Good Morning Britain mocks Susanna Reid’s “dressing gown.”

Ben Shepherd of Good Morning Britain mocked Susanna Reid for wearing a “dressing gown” last week.

On Thursday’s episode of the ITV breakfast news, the 50-year-old presenter received a barrage of criticism for her outfit.

On today’s show, there was a discussion on whether it was acceptable to dress down for work.

Susanna Reid couldn’t help but joke about last week’s wardrobe mistake when Ben Shepherd remarked about how he recognizes it is now the norm to dress more casually.

“Why not wear your dressing gown to work?” she said. That is my point of view.”

“The question is if it is suitable attire,” Ben explained.

“If you’re at home in your bedroom first thing in the morning, maybe – but national television.”

Susanna was obliged to confront the dress on live before sending out another Instagram photo after it generated such a commotion during an episode of Good Morning Britain last week.

“I want to emphasize that I did get dressed this morning; I did not come in in my dressing gown,” she stated.

As soon as the matter of work dress code was brought up on today’s episode, fans leaped at the chance to bring it up again.

“Well considering Susanna was wearing her dressing robe the other morning,” one user commented.

“Work dress code, are we going to talk about Susanna’s dressing gown?” said another.