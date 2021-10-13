Ben Shepherd is’scared to death’ by a Tipping Point participant.

On today’s broadcast, a Scouse Tipping Point competitor “scared the life out of” Ben Shepherd.

Dawn was competing against Stuart, Hannah, and Phil on the famed ITV game program.

Before she racked up £400 with her final counter of the round, the retired customer service advisor was on her way out.

Dawn gave out a happy squeal as she smashed the counter to double her money, making host Ben Shepherd laugh out loud.

He stated, ” “Dawn, you scared the very daylights out of me there.

“Wow, that was a tearjerker.”

Dawn went on to provide an outstanding performance, referencing the earlier interaction numerous times on Good Morning Britain.

Later, he joked: “Is there any way we can get you some more cash? Will the sound crew be able to handle it if you do?” Consider the screeching that would ensue.” Dawn was named the episode’s winner after earning £1650 and a chance to compete for the £10,000 jackpot.

Dawn mentioned that she was getting ready for a special birthday and that she planned to use her winnings to take a trip across the Rocky Mountains.

She eventually accumulated a total of £2650 and chose to take it home with her.