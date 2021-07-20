Ben Seewald, Jessa Duggar’s husband A Year After Pregnancy Loss, Welcoming Our Fourth Child

Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald have four children together.

The former “Counting On” stars announced the birth of their fourth child on Duggar’s Instagram on Monday. She tweeted a photo of herself crying in a hospital bed while holding her newborn. Duggar hasn’t shared the gender or any other facts about their newest family member.

In the caption, she said, “Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!”

Duggar also provided a link to a video on their YouTube account in which they chronicled the days building up to their hospital entrance on Sunday.

It was revealed in the video that she began having contractions on July 13th. In the video, she says, “My due date is three days away.” “As a result, it’s a little early. But… My first two pregnancies were all five days late. Last time, we were half an hour early. As a result, we never know.”

On July 14, Duggar had a doctor’s appointment, and they were told that everything looked well. She said, “We’re just chillin.”

Duggar was in the hospital by Sunday, and her contractions were three minutes apart. “Ready to have this baby!” was the statement at the end of the video.

Messages of congratulations were sent to the couple by fans and members of the Duggar family for the birth of their fourth child.

“Congratulations, sis! Jill Duggar Dillard, her sister, commented on her Instagram photo, “So excited for y’all!!”

“I am ecstatic for you guys!!!” Claire Duggar, the Duggars’ sister-in-law, wrote.

“Congratulations!!!! Joseph and Kendra Duggar expressed their joy by saying, “We’re so delighted for y’all.”

It’s really thrilling!!! Thank you for allowing us to see all that goes on behind the scenes,” Carlin Bates remarked.

After losing a pregnancy last year, Duggar and Seewald announced in February that they were expecting another child.

The pair announced in a statement to Entertainment Tonight at the time, “After the terrible loss of a baby last year, we’re happy to reveal that another little Seewald is on the way!” “The pregnancy is progressing well, and both Jessa and the baby are doing OK. We are eternally grateful to God for giving us the gift of a new life! The kids are overjoyed, and we can’t wait to hold this tiny bundle of joy this summer.”

“We’re looking forward to summers, and here’s our #1 reason!” Duggar wrote alongside an ultrasound shot of their rainbow baby on Instagram. Thank you, God, for this wonderful present!”

