Ben Davies’ transfer strategy is succeeding, but not all of Liverpool’s transactions are profitable.

He was the player who appeared out of nowhere to help Liverpool finish third in the Premier League last season.

Rhys Williams, on the other hand, is finding it difficult to break into the Swansea City first squad.

The 20-year-old centre-back, though, isn’t the only one who has struggled this season while on loan from Liverpool.

A total of 13 players are now on loan from Liverpool, with just a tiny percentage of them enjoying great success so far for various reasons.

And everyone will remain hopeful of defying the trend in a way that just a few have done in the last 15 years.

Even the most knowledgeable Liverpool fans would struggle to name many players who have gone on to have successful Anfield careers after being allowed to leave on loan previously.

The obvious example is Divock Origi, who won the European Cup a year after being loaned to West Bromwich Albion for six months.

However, given that both were once first-team regulars, they aren’t reflective of the problem that most of Liverpool’s loan players are facing right now.

Following a spell with Leicester City, Jay Spearing went on to win the League Cup and play in an FA Cup final with Liverpool, while Martin Kelly and Jonjo Shelvey stayed in the Premier League and Stephen Warnock represented England.

Harvey Elliott, who gained greatly from a season at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship and was a regular under Jurgen Klopp at the start of this season until injury, is the standard bearer for the young Reds hopes.

So, how are the on-loan Liverpool players doing?

Since September 18, the centre-back has only made four appearances for the Swans, playing for a total of four minutes in the Championship, and has failed to make any of the last three matchday squads. Liverpool is keeping an eye on the situation, and if the lack of game time persists, financial penalties will be levied, as with any loan agreement.

Clarkson has made every squad since arriving at Ewood Park, but he has only played once in the Championship since September, and he will continue to do so.