Ben Affleck Openly Expresses Admiration for Jennifer Lopez, Saying, “I Am In Awe.”

Jennifer Lopez has only positive things to say about Ben Affleck. In a recent interview with Adweek, the “Gone Girl” actor openly complimented the pop diva and her charity efforts, claiming he would never know what it’s like to have such an impact on the world as his girlfriend has.

Lopez, who received Adweek’s Brand Visionary Award, has been an inspirational figure among people of color, according to Affleck, because of her strength.

“All I can say is that I have witnessed firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen women of color approach Jennifer and tell her how much her example as a strong woman who succeeds and demands a fair share in the business world means to them,” he told the outlet.

He concluded, “I am in awe of Jennifer’s impact on the world.”

Lopez has done so much for women and people of color, according to Affleck, whereas he could just make “pictures that move people.” He remarked, “Jennifer has motivated a huge bunch of individuals to feel that they have a seat at the table in this country.” “That is an effect that only a few people in history have had, one that I will never know and can only appreciate and respect.”

Lopez recently commended Affleck for his writing and acting in the film “The Last Duel,” which he co-wrote with Nicole Holofcener and best buddy Matt Daemon. The pop sensation used Instagram to express her enthusiasm for Affleck and the film by posting a video of herself and her boyfriend at the Venice Film Festival.

“I can’t wait for you to see this movie!! It’s the first time Matt and Ben, together with Nicole Holofcener, have collaborated on a project since ‘Good Will Hunting!!’ And it’s fantastic!! The entire cast delivers outstanding performances. The primary actress, Jodie Comer, is fantastic!!! It was an incredible journey, and I hope you like the photos!! “#TBT Baci Baci Baci #VivaItalia,” she said in the description of her Instagram image.