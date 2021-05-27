Ben Affleck has stated that he regretted the music video for “Jenny from the Block.”

Jennifer Lopez’s song “Jenny from the Block” is likely to spring to mind when you think about her music. This Is Me… was released in 2002 as the lead single from her third album. The song went on to become one of her biggest and most well-known songs. However, other others, including Ben Affleck, could do without the video.

Ben Affleck has already expressed his sorrow for acting in the film “Jenny from the Block.”

Affleck had been dating Lopez for approximately a year when the video was released. According to Brides, the two met on the set of their film Gigli (2003) in 2001. In the footage, Affleck can be seen caressing her, caressing her, and even massaging her renowned derrière.

Jennifer Lopez called her relationship with Ben Affleck “self-destructive” at one point.

It appeared to be a good time, but when Affleck reflected on it in a 2008 interview, he didn’t sound too fond of it. According to The Irish Examiner, he considered it to be detrimental to his career. “If there’s one thing I regret doing, it’s doing the music video. But that was a long time ago. He explained, “I’ve moved on.”

After the video, Affleck stated he wasn’t proud of his actions or for being so upfront about their relationship. He went on to star in a succession of lackluster films. But he didn’t hold Lopez responsible.

“Not only does it make me look like a spoiled brat (blame Lopez), but it also counts as ungentlemanly? Is it true that she harmed my career? “No,” he clarified.

Fortunately, Affleck’s career would take a turn for the better, with him appearing in huge films like 2010’s The Town and even earning an Oscar for 2012’s Argo.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is also improving.

Affleck and Lopez did finally become engaged, but the wedding was called off in 2003… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.