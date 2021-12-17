Ben Affleck Discusses Why He Prefers Supporting Roles Over Protagonist Roles.

Ben Affleck isn’t interested in playing the lead; instead, he wants to play more supporting characters like the ones he played in his most recent film, “The Last Duel.”

The 49-year-old actor added that when playing a protagonist, they are bound by a number of constraints and need the audience to connect with them, or the filmmakers risk losing millions of dollars.

“When you’re the protagonist, you have to do this and you can’t do that, and there’s a certain basic virtuousness that has to be present,” he told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

Instead of portraying a protagonist, Affleck stated that he would want to play characters with more depth. He pointed out that secondary characters can be flawed, fascinating, and complex.

“The parallel, for me, is playing supporting roles in films where I’m not the protagonist, whether it’s ‘Good Will Hunting,’ ‘Shakespeare in Love,’ ‘The Last Duel,’ or [The Tender Bar], where I get to play someone who is allowed to be more complicated, flawed, and interesting,” he explained.

After “The Last Duel” flopped at the box office, Affleck made his remarks. According to the actor, the film is doing well on streaming services. The film is presently available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

“It wasn’t one of those movies where you think to yourself, “Oh boy, I wish my film had worked.”

Instead, this is due to a seismic shift that I’m witnessing, and I’m talking about it with everyone I know about it “Added he.

People are now more interested in pausing the content in between, having a break, and finishing it the next day than than going to a movie theater, according to the actor.

Affleck will next be featured in the movie “The Tender Bar,” which follows a 9-year-old boy (Daniel Ranieri) who meets Affleck’s character Charlie and finds a father figure in him. The film will be released on Friday.

It is directed by George Clooney and is based on the book “The Tender Bar: A Memoir” by author J. R. Moehringer, which was published in 2005.