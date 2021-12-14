Ben Affleck claims that his children are proud of him because of his Jennifer Lopez appearance.

Ben Affleck’s kids are “proud” of him for becoming a meme sensation.

Affleck, 49, walked the red carpet with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 52, at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday for the premiere of his new film “The Tender Bar.”

His lady love looked stunning in a sheer sky blue dress, while the “Justice League” star looked dashing in his Ralph Lauren Purple Label three-piece suit. On the red carpet, the couple was all over one other, with Affleck kissing Lopez on the cheek.

Affleck was asked about becoming a meme while sitting courtside with Lopez at a Los Angeles Lakers game during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier. After their meme went viral, the actor joked that his kids thought he’s reached the “greatest level of success.”

“I’m a big sports fan, but I’m not a big meme fan, and I don’t watch memes. My children enjoy the memes. My children believe that being a meme is the pinnacle of accomplishment in life, so despite looks, they must be proud of me “ET was told by him.

Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, are Affleck’s children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

When questioned about his thoughts on the internet memes, Affleck assured the magazine that he has no intention of responding. “It would compel me to be clever if I started responding on all the memes on the Internet, which I simply cannot do. I simply don’t have it with me, so I’ll just let it speak for itself “He went on to clarify.

The meme in question was a collection of images of Affleck and Lopez conversing during a basketball game. The singer was seen saying something to Affleck in the first photo, while the actor was seen whispering his response into Lopez’s ear in the second. Lopez is seen in the third photo enjoying the game while Affleck smirks next to her.

Affleck, on the other hand, refused to say whether he would honor Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, who turned 76 on Sunday.

Affleck and Rodrguez have a solid connection, and she even starred in one of his commercials for WynnBET, a mobile sports betting and iGaming app owned by Wynn Resorts and operated by Wynn Interactive’s online gambling subsidiary.

Lopez, meanwhile, paid a touching birthday tribute to her mother on Instagram. She complimented her mother and released a video of them from a prior performance.