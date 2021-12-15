Ben Affleck claims that Brad Pitt is the only actor who does this while filming.

One fundamental difference between Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt has been uncovered.

On Monday, Affleck, 49, joined Tye Sheridan and Daniel Ranieri on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” to promote their new film “The Tender Bar,” directed by George Clooney. The topic of eating while filming sequences came up at one time, and the “Justice League” star acknowledged that he wasn’t a fan of it.

According to Affleck, whether a movie he’s working on has a dinner scene, production begins before or after they’ve done dining. He claimed that this was prevalent among Hollywood celebrities, with Brad Pitt being one of the few notable exceptions.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Affleck said, “The only guy who doesn’t do it is [Brad] Pitt.” “Pitt is required to eat during the scene. I’m not sure how he manages to accomplish it.” Affleck stated that he doesn’t know why Pitt does this, but added, “He eats in an obsessive manner. During the moment, if there is food anywhere in the room, Brad is eating it.” Pitt’s character Rusty in “Ocean’s Eleven” may be seen eating or drinking in practically every scene, according to ET.

The “Gone Girl” star revealed that his hatred of eating during filming sequences derives from a 13-year-old after-school special. For the purpose of “continuity,” a director apparently urged him to keep eating after the filming had finished. “I had no idea about continuity or any of this,” he explained. “In retrospect, I’m not sure the director fully grasped the concept of continuity, because there was no way I had to eat 42 bowls of cereal. That’s an irresponsible way to make that scene with a 13-year-old kid, as if there isn’t one. And it’s possible she despised me. I’m not sure.” Affleck stated the woman who directed him at the time a “very wonderful” woman and a “brilliant” director, but she was “extremely methodical.” During the production, the actor claims he acquired the method acting approach “the hard way.”

“‘No, well, you’re off camera, but what would your character be doing?’ she said.

You’re kidding, right? I’m eating because I’m pretending to be someone else “He recalled something. “Then I was like, ‘Well, see, since my character wasn’t eating on camera,’ and so on. So he won’t have to eat in front of the camera any longer. Right.’ I’m terrified of food scenes.” Affleck, who began acting at the age of seven, also spoke during the interview. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.