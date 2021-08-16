Ben Affleck celebrates his 49th birthday with his three children, but not with his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, according to reports.

Ben Affleck celebrated his birthday in a low-key manner with his three children and without Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez’s 52nd birthday was celebrated with a lavish trip to St. Tropez, which Affleck accompanied her on. On the other hand, when he turned 49 on Sunday, he chose a far more low-key celebration.

On his birthday, the “Justice League” star was spotted with his three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez was conspicuously absent from the family outing in images acquired by the Daily Mail.

During the outing, Affleck wore a blue T-shirt, black jeans, and gray sneakers. He wore dark shades as an accent. Violet, his eldest daughter, dressed in a navy blue outfit with sneakers. Seraphina wore a matching dark top and leggings with a pink pullover and a pair of gray sneakers for comfort. Samuel, on the other hand, was dressed in a gray shirt, sweatpants, and blue sneakers.

The couple seemed to have spent the day apart. Lopez was photographed out and about with one of her children, Max, 13, according to TMZ. While Affleck was out with his kids, the mother and son went to the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. According to the site, they were escorted by a number of bodyguards.

Lopez also did not make any Instagram posts in support of Affleck. Several celebs, on the other hand, flocked to Twitter to wish the “Batman” star a happy birthday.

With a crying emoji and the hashtag “#MakeTheBatfleckMovie,” Ashley K wrote, “Ben Affleck’s birthday is a nice moment to recall his Bruce Wayne coming for Clark Kent with no Batsuit.”

“Wishing you a happy birthday, Ben Affleck. “Leo dominance, baby!!!” According to Luke Jones.

Zack Snyder, who has directed Affleck in many DC films, has published a new shot of the actor as “Batman” to commemorate the actor’s birthday. “Taken using my phone on October 23, 2013.” In the caption, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Batman.”

Affleck was also greeted by a number of fans, making his day even more special.

One admirer tweeted, “Happy Birthday to @BenAffleck, thank you for everything, we will always support you, we all love you.” “Ultimately, Ben Affleck must decide whether or not to #MakeTheBatfleckMovie. Regardless, Ben Affleck, happy birthday!” another has been added.

The “On The Floor” singer celebrated her birthday last month by posting a series of swimsuit images to Instagram. She also made her relationship with Affleck Instagram official at the time by posting a photo of the two kissing passionately on the platform.