Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reunite for Gripping Netflix Thriller, *The Rip*

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, two of Hollywood’s most enduring duos, have joined forces once again in the intense crime drama *The Rip*, released on Netflix on January 16, 2026. This high-stakes thriller marks a pivotal chapter in their career-long collaboration, blending action with the complex emotional terrain of friendship and moral ambiguity.

Gritty Crime Drama Set in Miami

The film, directed by Joe Carnahan, dives headfirst into the tense world of Miami’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT). Affleck and Damon play the central roles of two police officers caught in a web of corruption, betrayal, and temptation. The plot kicks off with the brutal murder of Captain Jackie Velez, which sends shockwaves through the TNT unit. As the investigation unfolds, suspicions of internal corruption arise, especially when federal agent Del Byrne (Scott Adkins) questions the team’s involvement in the death.

The film’s intensity escalates when the team, led by Lieutenant Dane Dumars (Damon), uncovers over $20 million in cash during a routine raid. The money—stashed in buckets behind a wall—becomes a major point of contention, igniting a standoff involving both external cartel threats and internal betrayal. As the tension mounts, the film’s fast-paced narrative keeps audiences on the edge, with every character becoming a potential suspect.

The stakes are high, with *The Rip* showcasing the actors’ long-standing on-screen chemistry. Affleck’s character, Detective Sergeant JD Byrne, finds himself locked in a volatile relationship with his brother, Del, intensifying the already strained atmosphere within the TNT unit. Affleck and Damon’s real-life friendship brings an added layer of authenticity to their characters’ relationship, making their conflict and camaraderie all the more compelling.

Behind the Scenes and Personal Reflections

The making of *The Rip* is a family affair. Damon’s wife, Luciana, served as a producer, and her contributions were highly praised by both stars. Damon fondly described her as “really great at it,” highlighting her calm under pressure and strong emotional intelligence. He jokingly added that he would never do another movie without her producing it. Affleck also lauded her professionalism, noting her ability to keep calm and composed in the face of potential crises on set.

The film’s production also echoes the duo’s early career together, particularly their Oscar-winning collaboration on *Good Will Hunting*. Their bond is evident in their behind-the-scenes interactions, where they reflect on their shared history in Hollywood. Damon and Affleck’s reunion for *The Rip* speaks to their desire to continue collaborating, now in their 50s, with both actors expressing a sense of gratitude for their successful partnership.

Supporting performances by Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, and Catalina Sandino Moreno enhance the film’s dynamic, each adding layers of depth and mystery to the narrative. The film’s structure, with its fast-paced action and psychological tension, draws comparisons to classic thrillers like *Murder on the Orient Express* as viewers are forced to piece together the puzzle of corruption and greed that runs throughout the plot.

While some critics found the conclusion somewhat anticlimactic, the final moments offer a feel-good homage to the enduring bond between Affleck and Damon. For fans of high-octane crime dramas and those invested in the dynamic duo’s real-life partnership, *The Rip* delivers a gripping blend of suspense, action, and heartfelt moments.