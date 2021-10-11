Ben Affleck and Matt Damon claim their kissing scene in ‘The Last Duel’ was cut by the director.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon said that they were going to kiss in “The Last Duel” as per the script, but director Ridley Scott excised the sequence.

The film “The Final Duel,” based on Eric Jager’s 2004 novel of the same name, is about the last recorded trial by combat in French history, which took place in 1386 between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris.

Damon, who plays Carrouges, and Affleck, who plays Pierre d’Alençon, were intended to kiss during a ceremony for historical accuracy. That, however, did not take place. Rather than kissing Affleck, Damon kneels in front of him in the closing scene.

During an interview with the site, Affleck joked about the scene, saying, “That’s what goes on at home too.”

Damon added his two cents, stating, “I’m forced to kneel in front of him. That’s how I had to get inside his house after he started directing.” “The way the ceremony actually took place was that you kissed everybody on the mouth, and we put that in the script,” Affleck explained in response to Damon. It would have been their first “on-screen kiss,” Damon quipped, to which Affleck answered, “It’ll have to wait.” The performers also stated that this sequence was never filmed because it was never included in the final script after the director turned it down.

“Ridley believed that would be distracting,” Affleck added, “and his instincts are quite excellent.”

It was exciting to film certain scenes since their on-screen characters “truly dislike each other,” Damon said. He also mentioned one of Affleck’s scenes that he improvised.

“Ben improvised the part where I kneel before him, where I started to say my line and he just interrupted me and said, ‘Closer.’ And I have to sort of stand up and bow in front of him again “Damon remembers something. “And that was just — he did it on the spur of the moment, and it wasn’t in the script.” “The Last Duel,” starring Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Caoimhe O’Malley, and Alex Lawther, will be released in theaters in the United States on Friday. Last month, the film had its global premiere at the Venice Film Festival.