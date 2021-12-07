Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Take Their Kids To See A Movie.

Over the weekend, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took their children to a movie screening in Los Angeles.

The stars were spotted on their way to the Regency Theater on Saturday. In a story regarding their last sighting, Entertainment Tonight reported the 49-year-old actor and the 52-year-old actress wore casual clothing.

According to TMZ, Affleck and Lopez went to the movies with their kids to see “Licorice Pizza.” The duo was photographed strolling hand-in-hand into the theater in one of the photos posted by ET.

The singer-actress wore blue jeans and a flowery print sweater, while the actor dressed casually in black slacks and a three-layered top consisting of a gray T-shirt, plaid button-down shirt, and black jacket. During the epidemic, both of them wore face masks for safety.

According to E! News, the “Gone Girl” star and the “Hustlers” actress were escorted to the theater by a man who appeared to be a manager.

Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, Affleck’s children with ex Jennifer Garner, trailed the couple closely. Violet, his 16-year-old daughter, was unable to join them for unknown reasons.

Lopez’s twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Emme and Max, 13, were, on the other hand, present during the family outing.

The family’s outing coincides with Affleck and Lopez’s decision to spend their holiday vacation together. According to InStyle, the Hollywood stars have been unable to spend much time together due to their hectic schedules.

They previously reconnected for Thanksgiving at the Los Angeles home of the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker. Lopez travelled straight from Canada to her home in Los Angeles, where she and Affleck’s families held a reunion.

“Jennifer was ecstatic to be home for Thanksgiving with Ben. “They enjoyed a lot of low-key family time with both of their families together, and [Ben’s] mom joined them,” an unnamed insider previously told E! News.

“Jennifer adores the holidays, and this was her first since she and Ben got back together,” the source stated. She wanted it to be memorable for him and the kids, and she wanted to start new traditions.”