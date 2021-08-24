Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending more time with their blended family.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending more time with their blended family, and their kids appear to be getting along fine.

They’ve been “spending more and more time together” and “getting along wonderfully” since they introduced their children to each other, a source told Entertainment Tonight (ET).

“Doing activities as a blended family has been exciting for them, and the kids are loving getting to know each other better. Jen and Ben are both hands-on parents who prioritize their children, so it’s vital for them to do things as a couple that make their family happy, according to the source.

Lopez has 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. With his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Affleck has three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine.

Lopez, Affleck, and their children were seen at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on Friday night to see “Hamilton.”

According to ET, the group was spotted again visiting The Magic Castle on Saturday.

An eyewitness told the newspaper, “Jennifer, Ben, their children, and Ben’s mother visited the Magic Castle in Hollywood as invited guests of one of the magician members.” “They came to see Jonathan Neal and Steve Owens, as well as a special private show magician David Minkin, perform at the Magic Castle’s largest magic show in the Palace of Mystery. Everyone seemed to be having a good time, especially the kids. The entire party appeared to be a nice family having a fantastic time.”

Prior to these appearances, Page Six said that Affleck and his children, Seraphina and Samuel, spent time with Emme at the Universal City Walk in California last month. During the shoot, Lopez, Affleck’s eldest daughter Violet, and Emme’s twin brother Max were not present.

The couple also took Emme, Max, and Samuel to Universal Studios’ Simpsons Park in the same month.

Affleck, Lopez, and Emme were also seen dining at Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Lopez is also said to have bought bracelets for Emme, Violet, and Seraphina during a party hosted by producer Jennifer Klein last week.

"While she was there, Jennifer went to the Made by Mary station and picked out necklaces for herself, Emme, and Ben Affleck's daughters, Violet and Seraphina. Jennifer chose necklaces from the brand's birth flower collection, including a July Lotus, a February Violet, a December Holly, and a.