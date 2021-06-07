‘Below Deck’ is a film about a group of people who ‘We’re not interested in bodily functions,’ the producers tell the cast, but rather in’relationship dynamics.’

Every season, the producers of Below Deck tell the new cast that they are there to capture the show’s interpersonal interactions, not moments when the crew is using the restroom or performing “bodily functions.”

Hookups, which frequently generate tension on the program, are chronicled but only shot to a certain extent. Jill Goslicky, executive producer of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, recalled the night Gary King and Sydney Zaruba hooked up. The twosome originally conversed or kissed under a towel, obscuring the discussion from view. “I think it’s a fairly natural human reaction,” Goslicky says.