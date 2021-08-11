Bella Poarch, a TikTok star, has signed with the A3 Artists Agency.

According to Variety, the agency, which was previously known as Abrams Artists Agency until rebranding last year, would now represent Poarch under the alternative programming, digital media, licensing, and branding branch.

Poarch, a 24-year-old Filipino immigrant, shot to stardom in August 2020 after her TikTok video, in which she lip-synced Millie B’s “M to the B,” went viral. According to TikTok’s year-end report, the video became the platform’s No. 1 video in 2020.

Since then, the social media sensation has been unstoppable.

She now has over 78 million TikTok followers, making her the app’s most popular Asian content creator.

Her success led to a recording contract with Warner Records, which released her debut single “Build A Bitch” in May.

The song has already been featured on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits, YouTube’s trending list, and Apple Music’s Today’s Hits charts.

The music video for the song has received over 267 million views on YouTube so far.

Poarch’s new single, “Inferno,” will be released on August 13th. Disguised Toast, Adin Ross, Ludwig, and TommyInnit, along with composer and producer Sub Urban and Twitch streamers Disguised Toast, Adin Ross, Ludwig, and TommyInnit, announced the announcement in a 30-second video teaser.

Poarch issued a statement in which she issued a trigger warning for the upcoming film and discussed how important it is to her as a sexual assault victim.

According to Bandwagon Asia, she wrote, “As a survivor of sexual assault, this song and video mean a lot to me.”

“I haven’t been able to share this with you yet because I haven’t been ready. It’s quite difficult for me to speak about. But I’m all set now. I chose to express myself by collaborating with Sub Urban on a song and video based on how I imagined my experience had gone. It’s a fantasy that I wish could come true. I’m excited to share this with all of you.”

Poarch was the first content producer to be included in the Pandora app’s “TikTok Tastemakers,” a series of creator-hosted playlists.

Poarch released her debut Pandora playlist in May, which featured her song “Build a Bitch,” Grimes’ “Delete Forever,” Sub Urban’s “Cradles,” Melanie Martinez’s “Soap,” Kyary Pamyu Pamyu’s “Candy Candy,” XXXTentacion’s “whoa (mind in wonder),” and Ariana Grande’s “34+35.”