Bella Hadid wears a gown with an open neckline and a Lungs Necklace to cover her chest at Cannes 2021.

Bella Hadid sparked a new round of talk as she stepped out in a stunning ensemble at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday.

The 24-year-old model wore a black couture gown with an open neckline and a big gold necklace in the style of human lungs. According to Vogue, the style was created by Daniel Roseberry.

“This creation of yours is a dream come true,” Hadid wrote on her Instagram Stories, thanking Roseberry. Art and reality are two different things. Your mind and you are truly amazing!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank

She also used Instagram Stories to share photographs of her dress that a fan had posted.

“Bella Hadid attends the ‘Tre Piani (Three Floors)’ screening during the Cannes Film Festival in France,” a fan captioned the photo.

The look was created by Roseberry for Schiaparelli’s Fall 2021 collection. The brand’s official Instagram account described it as “golden trompe l’il lungs with diamonds.” Dress made of black wool crepe. “I’m tying a knot in the back.”

Twitter users shared photographs of Hadid’s outfit as well as their reactions.

A user remarked, “Bella Hadid during the 74th Cannes Film Festival in France 2021.”

“Lungs, huh, fantastic thing to remind us of after the past 18 f–king months, nice,” one user said.

“Look, but I really want to know if the tree is a necklace or part of the dress?” one admirer asked, perplexed as to whether the necklace was fashioned like lungs or a tree.

Some internet users panned the style, writing, “To me, she’s not very appealing trying too hard with her hair and roots.”

Others offered encouraging remarks, such as, “Why is there always negative sh-t, people are trying hard to judge but they never look at themselves lol,” and “Why is there always negative sh-t, people are trying hard to judge but they never look at themselves lol.”

“This entire look is stunning but I know her neck and back are hurting from how heavy that necklace is,” one fan said, expressing worry for the model.

Hadid wore a black and white vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown last week. She posted a series of images from the red carpet to Instagram on Saturday.

The Cannes Film Festival 2021 began on July 6 and will end on July 17 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.