Bella Hadid Opens Up About Her Mental Health Issues and Shares Photos Of Her Crying.

Bella Hadid resorted to Instagram on Tuesday to discuss her mental health difficulties and share photographs of herself crying.

The 25-year-old model and actress followed up a video of Willow Smith discussing mental health with a series of crying selfies. They were accompanied by a long comment that began with a thank-you greeting to the singer featured in the video.

“I adore you and your writing. It made me feel less alone, which is why I’d like to share this “Hadid penned the piece.

She went on to tell her followers that “social media is not real” and that they are not alone if they are dealing with mental health concerns.

She began by saying, “I love you, I see you, and I hear you,” before going on to discuss the necessity of self-help.

“Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance are not linear,” she said, “and it’s almost like a flowing rollercoaster of difficulties.” “It has its ups and downs, as well as side to side movement. But, rest assured, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.” She went on to remark that the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop, meaning that life is always a fresh start.

“But for me, it’s always been wonderful to know that even if it’s just a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a minute,” Hadid wrote.

She also acknowledged that she had numerous breakdowns and burnouts during her life. But, she claims, she has already learnt that if you work hard on yourself and spend more time alone to understand your life’s triggers and traumas, you will eventually learn how to cope with them over time.

“I’m not sure why, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult not to reveal my truth on here,” she said. “Thank you for coming to see me and for taking the time to listen. I’m in love with you.” On the job front, Hadid is presently filming a short film directed by Krishnar Lewis called “Rock Chanel.”